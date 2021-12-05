Advertisement

Milwaukee police investigating fire that killed one person

(WTOL)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that has left one person dead.

A tenant of a building heard a fire alarm, saw smoke and called 911 early Saturday.

Firefighters found a victim in a bedroom on the building’s second floor. All other occupants made it out safely.

The Milwaukee Police department also reported three separate shootings from late Saturday and early Sunday. The three victims were all male teenagers and are expected to survive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man ejected, killed in Outagamie County rollover crash
Man killed, woman injured in Shawano County crash
omicron strain
First Omicron variant case confirmed in Wisconsin Saturday
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Broken Windshield
State Patrol names victim of fatal Portage County crash

Latest News

Evergleam trees on display in Manitowoc
Tour of Evergleam trees returns to Manitowoc
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State...
Chris Cuomo was accused of harassment days before CNN firing
First Alert Forecast: Snow continues throughout Sunday, cold weather moves in
First Alert Forecast: Snow continues throughout Sunday, cold weather moves in
Source: AP Images
Consumer Alert: IRS issues scam warning ahead of tax season, offers 10 security tips