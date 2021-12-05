Milwaukee police investigating fire that killed one person

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that has left one person dead.

A tenant of a building heard a fire alarm, saw smoke and called 911 early Saturday.

Firefighters found a victim in a bedroom on the building’s second floor. All other occupants made it out safely.

The Milwaukee Police department also reported three separate shootings from late Saturday and early Sunday. The three victims were all male teenagers and are expected to survive.

