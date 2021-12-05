Green Bay Area Religious Special Education Program collects funds and donations inspired by deceased student

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Religious Special Education program has been teaching people with disabilities about the Catholic faith since 1968.

When one of their former students passed away in 2019 due to a brain tumor, the program used his generous spirit to inspire the now second annual fundraiser, donating essential items like food, deodorant, or even socks to local charities.

Former student of the religious special education program, Paul Hoes, now has his memory living on in faith-based acts of service and what some think may be divine donations.

“From the day Paul passed away, my husband started finding money anywhere,” Paul Hoes’s mother, Jean Hoes, shared. “He’d find a nickel on the ground if we were walking. We’d find money in a parking lot. He’d find money in the car wash. I think the most unusual place we found money was just a couple weeks ago on Thanksgiving, I went out to get the newspaper and I brought it in. I started paging through the ads and there was a $1 bill between the ads. The only thing I could think was that Paul put it there.”

The Green Bay Area Religious Special Education program Paul Hoes was a part of provides faith schooling for people with developmental disabilities from the age of six through adulthood. Each student has their own reason for wanting to progress through the Catholic sacraments.

“But when you walk through to receive what they call the bread, I was kind of feeling like, I don’t want to constantly have my arms crossed,” Green Bay Area Religious Special Education student, Jess Freund, remembered.

Paul used to help his fellow students brainstorm different ways to be charitable besides just giving money. However, from October 2020 to October 2021 Paul’s Parents have found $282 in random places like on the ground of parking lots or car washes. All of which was donated to the religious education program and has grown into over $9,000 this year including in-kind donations and students doing acts of service for free, besides asking their loved ones to donate.

“[Paul] said let’s make a pact,” Susan Shefka-Peeters, program coordinator for the Green Bay Area Religious Special education program, recalled. “If either of us comes into a great deal of money, we will work together to give it away. Since the day he died, they started to find money, we wonder if God isn’t letting him do this.”

The donations from Saturday, December 4, will go to organizations like homeless shelters in the area.

