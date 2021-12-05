Advertisement

Downed power lines shut down US 151 in both directions at County T

Electric Power Lines(Ethan Stein)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting temporary road closures on US 151 at County T.

Lanes in both directions are closed due to downed power lines. The incident is reported to have happened just after 9:00 a.m. Sunday near Chilton.

WisDOT says the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office deputies are expected to be on scene for at least the next two hours.

