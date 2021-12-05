Children enjoy Cookies with Santa at Green Bay’s Automobile Gallery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A few lucky kids - as well as some who are young at heart - were able to ride shotgun with Santa Claus Sunday morning while donating toys to children in need.

It was part of the “Cookies With Santa” event at the Automobile Gallery and Event Center in downtown Green Bay.

Children were able to enjoy free specialty wrapped cookies, holiday movies, special gifts from a toy box and other treats while the gallery accepted toy donations. In order to keep attendees safe, organizers had Santa sitting behind plexiglass for pictures and greetings, but say that bit of social distance had no effect on the emotional impact.

“To see children walk in from the far reaches of a building and start to sprint toward Santa is a feeling that can’t be described. It has to be experienced, and that is truly wonderful,” said Darrell Burnett, the Executive Director of the Automobile Gallery and Event Center. “And Santa enjoys this just as much as the children do. And let’s be honest... if you can park the reindeer for a day and show up in a custom ‘72 Chevelle, that’s pretty cool for Santa, too.”

Children under the age of 12 were admitted to the Gallery for free during Sunday’s event, while those who were ages 13-17 could enter for $5. Any adult who brought a toy could also get free admission.

This was the fourth year for the event, and organizers say they hope it continues for years to come.

