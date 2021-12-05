Advertisement

Badgers to face Arizona State in Las Vegas Bowl

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Badgers will head west to face Arizona State in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on December 30th.

It’s Wisconsin’s 20th straight trip to a bowl game after the Badgers finished the 2021 with an 8-4 record. Paul Chryst’s team started the year at 1-3 , rattling off seven straight wins before falling in the regular season finale to Minnesota.

“I’m extremely proud of our team for earning the right to play another game together, and we are excited that opportunity will come in the Las Vegas Bowl,” Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said. “We look forward to the challenge of playing a very good Arizona State team.”

“We are very excited to be the inaugural Big Ten team to play in the Las Vegas Bowl,” UW Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said. “Our fans have a great tradition of support in Vegas, even as recently as a couple weeks ago when our men’s basketball team won the Maui Invitational. Allegiant Stadium is a tremendous venue and I know our players will have a great bowl experience.”

The meeting with Arizona State will be the fifth between the two schools. ASU holds a 3-1 series lead with the Badgers and Sun Devils splitting the last two meetings. The last coming in 2013 with Wisconsin falling 32-30 in Tempe, Ariz.

Wisconsin has also made plenty of trips to Las Vegas in their history. In all the Badgers have visited the city five times between 1986 and 2010. All five of those games were played against UNLV at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Kick off between Wisconsin and Arizona will be at 9:30 p.m. CT at Allegiant Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man ejected, killed in Outagamie County rollover crash
Man killed, woman injured in Shawano County crash
omicron strain
First Omicron variant case confirmed in Wisconsin Saturday
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Broken Windshield
State Patrol names victim of fatal Portage County crash

Latest News

UW-LA CROSSE UW- OSHKOSH
UW-Oshkosh Men and Women’s Basketball victorious over UW-La Crosse
UW-LA CROSSE UW- OSHKOSH
UW-Oshkosh Men and Women's Basketball get wins over UW-La Crosse
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) drives between Marquette's Oso Ighodaro (13) and Darryl Morsell...
Davis leads No. 23 Wisconsin past Marquette 89-76
Tim Coghlin Rink
St. Norbert honors coach with “Tim Coghlin Rink”