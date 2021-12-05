Badgers to face Arizona State in Las Vegas Bowl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Badgers will head west to face Arizona State in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on December 30th.

It’s Wisconsin’s 20th straight trip to a bowl game after the Badgers finished the 2021 with an 8-4 record. Paul Chryst’s team started the year at 1-3 , rattling off seven straight wins before falling in the regular season finale to Minnesota.

“I’m extremely proud of our team for earning the right to play another game together, and we are excited that opportunity will come in the Las Vegas Bowl,” Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said. “We look forward to the challenge of playing a very good Arizona State team.”

“We are very excited to be the inaugural Big Ten team to play in the Las Vegas Bowl,” UW Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said. “Our fans have a great tradition of support in Vegas, even as recently as a couple weeks ago when our men’s basketball team won the Maui Invitational. Allegiant Stadium is a tremendous venue and I know our players will have a great bowl experience.”

The meeting with Arizona State will be the fifth between the two schools. ASU holds a 3-1 series lead with the Badgers and Sun Devils splitting the last two meetings. The last coming in 2013 with Wisconsin falling 32-30 in Tempe, Ariz.

Wisconsin has also made plenty of trips to Las Vegas in their history. In all the Badgers have visited the city five times between 1986 and 2010. All five of those games were played against UNLV at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Kick off between Wisconsin and Arizona will be at 9:30 p.m. CT at Allegiant Stadium.

