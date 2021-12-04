Advertisement

Whitewater police chief put on administrative leave, internal investigation planned

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - The Whitewater Police Department announced Friday that the city’s police chief was placed on paid administrative leave and an internal investigation will be conducted.

Whitewater Police Chief Aaron M. Raap was placed on administrative leave until further notice, according to a post to the police department’s Facebook page. Deputy Chief Dan Meyer will serve as acting Police Chief.

The Department said that an outside agency will conduct the investigation into an incident that happened outside the City of Whitewater. The post did not state what happened specifically to prompt the investigation.

The leave is part of the Whitewater Police Department policy, but it isn’t considered punitive.

In the statement, Whitewater Police Department said that “Whitewater Police Department operations will continue without disruption and with full expectations of providing high quality services to our community.”

The department noted that since it is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be given at this time.

