Toys for Tots drive is nearing LAST CALL

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In our WBAY-TV lobby it is looking more like a wonderful Christmas day by day with hundreds and hundreds of toys destined to children in need.

And with the Salvation Army now starting to sort through donations already received, it’s become clear that more gifts for teens are needed to meet demand.

“Things like clothing for the teens, any name brand clothing is always a good idea, any type of electronics, a small speaker, the ear buds, any cologne or perfume or makeup sets, the nice makeup sets for the girls, or even fishing poles, weights, yoga equipment, all of those things make great teen gifts,” Nan Pahl, Salvation Army Director of Social Services, says.

This year, more than 1,500 families are signed up for the Salvation Army’s Christmas distribution.

Pahl says the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots is a cherished program that every year reflects the compassion found in Northeast Wisconsin.

“It really represents the generosity of our whole community, not only just here in Green Bay but down in the valley as well, and in surrounding areas, and I think what it demonstrates is the kindness and the love that people here for others in our community that might be in need.”

