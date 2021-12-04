Advertisement

St. Norbert honors coach with “Tim Coghlin Rink”

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) -When St. Norbert College Men’s Hockey Head Coach Tim Coghlin walked into the Cornerstone Community Center Friday night, the rink had a new name.

Rink 1, where the Green Knights play their home games, was officially named the “Tim Coghlin Rink.” The school surprised him with the honor.

The team was home Friday night for their first time since Coghlin’s 600th win. They beat Concordia Wisconsin 7-1.

Coghlin has lead St. Norbert Men’s Hockey to five National Championships and 12 Frozen Four appearance, the second most in Division III history.

This year is his 28th season as the Green Knights’ head coach.

“The more we talked about the idea, the more energy it had, and it’s the right time as well. Tim has been here for nearly thirty years, he’s been very successful, and this is something the community really wrapped their arms around to say this is the time to honor Tim in a really historic way,” St. Norbert Athletic Director Cam Fuller said.

