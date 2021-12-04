MORE SNOW SUNDAY ACROSS THE NORTH

SUNDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. HEAVY SNOW IS MORE LIKELY ACROSS THE NORTHERN PART OF THE AREA.

The next winter storm rolling through the region will kick up more dust than the last few systems. This one is going to produce more snow (especially north of the Fox Valley), lead to stronger wind, and usher in much colder as it pulls away.

Here is our snow forecast breakdown as of 4 PM Saturday. Expected totals are through sunrise Monday.

4: TO 8″ OR MORE:

NORTHERN SHAWANO, NORTHERN OCONTO, MENOMINEE (WI), LANGLADE, MARINETTE, FOREST, FLORENCE, MENOMINEE (MI)

2″ TO 4″:

SOUTHERN SHAWANO, SOUTHERN OCONTO, CENTRAL/NORTHERN DOOR

1″ TO 3″:

FOX VALLEY AREA

LESS THAN 1″:

LAKE WINNEBAGO AND POINTS SOUTH

Snow will develop tonight and continue during the day Sunday. Temperatures will be well above freezing from the Valley southward during most of the precipitation Sunday and that means fewer impacts as far as snowfall accumulations and travel. Things will be much different to the north with colder temperatures leading to much more accumulation and subsequent travel issues as time goes by. Highs Sunday will range from near 30° in the north to mid to upper 30s (if not lower 40s) from the Valley southward. Breezy SSE winds develop at 10-25 mph with higher gusts.

Snow showers will continue Sunday night into Monday morning. Additional accumulations are possible, especially across our northern counties. While temperatures will be in the low 30s in the wee hours of Monday morning, they’ll continue to plunge all day long. Temperatures by Monday afternoon look to be in the 20s and teens with wind chills in the single digits above and below zero. Some wind gusts Monday may be in the 30-40 mph range from the northwest. Icy roads and blowing snow will continue to be an issue during the day.

Things will settle down a bit for the middle to end of the week but a few more weak weather makers will continue to produce snow from time to time. We’ll continue to fine tune and massage the details going forward. Bottom line: we have a cold and wintry week ahead.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: E/SE 10-25 G30 MPH

MONDAY: NW 15-25 G40 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Light snow develops. LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Snow showers NORTH with a wintry mix farther SOUTH. Slippery travel. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Morning flakes. Windy & cold. HIGH: 27 LOW: 3

TUESDAY: Cold. Light PM & evening snow possible. HIGH: 18 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold. Early flakes? HIGH: 27 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance of snow. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late snow possible. HIGH: 32 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 31

