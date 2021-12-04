Advertisement

Maryland homeowners burn down home fending off snakes

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What started as an attempt to get rid of household pests ended with a $1 million home going up in flames.

It happened last month, about an hour west of Baltimore, Maryland, but fire officials just released the cause.

They say the homeowners were trying to smoke out a snake infestation and the coals were too close to combustible materials.

The fire started in the basement and quickly spread through each floor.

No injuries were reported as no one was at home when the fire started.

The status of the snakes is unknown.

The house, which was recently purchased for $1.8 million, has sustained more than a $1 million worth of damage.

Officials deemed the fire as an accident.

Fire officials advise homeowners to call a professional if there is infestation at the home.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOT camera shows engineers' vehicles during inspection of the I-43 Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge in...
I-43 Leo Frigo Bridge reopens after report of buckling; inspectors find no safety issues
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: State sets new high for patients on ventilators
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Today the shelter is at full capacity housing 86 animals. Of those 86, only a handful are...
Fox Valley Humane Association full with sick and injured animals
Purple street lights in Green Bay
Issues with LED street lights causing some to turn purple around Green Bay area

Latest News

U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old girl from N.C.
Supply chain crisis making an impact on food banks.
Supply chain issues making an impact on foodbank
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
U.S. intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive