Man ejected, killed in Outagamie County rollover crash

TOWN OF CICERO, Wis. (WBAY) - One man is dead following an overnight crash in Outagamie County.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a one vehicle rollover crash in the area of Lawn Road and Tubbs Road in Cicero at about 12:52 a.m. Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office says their investigation so far shows a northbound vehicle on Lawn Road went of the road and hit a tree before rolling.

They say the driver, identified as a 32-year-old man from the Navarino area, was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was inside the vehicle.

The crash is still being investigated.

