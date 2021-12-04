Green Bay alderperson calls for gun violence task force as police hit grim milestone in number of shootings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Alderman Brian Johnson says he’s tired of this year’s shootings that are causing concern among community members.

“When we start thinking about the image of Green Bay, particularly in the state of Wisconsin. these are challenges we have to address,” Johnson said. “Some of this stuff has been going on in other cities around us for years, it’s really first rearing its head here and I don’t want it to stay.”

Investigators with the Green Bay Police Department were at a house Friday on the 800 block of Hubbard Street, which is near where Johnson lives.

Detectives found bullet holes and shattered windows. The same house was also shot two days before. Police don’t believe the shootings were random.

“From a policy perspective, there’s not really much we can do. As I’ve told other people, tell me what law I can pass to stop this and I will pass it in a heartbeat,” Johnson said. “It’s against the law, that’s the bottom line.”

As Action 2 News reported, Green Bay Police have responded to 71 shootings so far this year, a record. Last year, that number was 56. In 2019, police responded to 26 shots-fired calls.

Three weeks ago, a 34-year-old woman was fatally shot at the Marathon Gas Station located at the intersection of E Walnut St and S Monroe Ave, and no one has been arrested yet in connection to her death.

Johnson is calling for a gun violence task force that has a holistic approach.

“When you often look at the police department, you get a one dimensional response. They’re doing the best they can with the resources they have, but there’s so much more to this. We need to bring social workers, guidance counselors, so many other people to the table that can look at every angle of this situation,” Johnson said.

