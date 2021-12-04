ACCUMULATING SNOW FOR SOME THIS WEEKEND

It’s a cold start to your Saturday with temperatures in the 20s and lowers 30s. This afternoon looks great with sunshine early and highs in the mid 30s. It will be dry and breezy with winds that could gust up to 25 mph. These winds will put our wind chill factor in the 20s, but today will still be the better of the 2 weekend days.

Our next weathermaker is set to make its way into the area by tomorrow. We can start to see light snow as early as tonight, with more steady snowfall arriving tomorrow, especially across the north. The more significant impacts from this storm will be felt across the Northwoods where 4-8″ of slushy, wet snow could fall from tonight through Monday. Sunday is now a First Alert Weather Day.

Areas in between Hwy 29 and Hwy 64 are more likely to get 1-3″ while areas SOUTH of Green Bay will see a mixed bag of snow and rain. Totals here could be a trace to under 2″. Slippery travel can be expected during the latter half of the weekend.

Once this weathermaker moves out, it’s going to turn cold and windy. Some light, early snow is possible Monday and highs will be limited to the upper 20s with a blustery wind. Lows that night are likely the coldest we’ve seen so far this season with single digits expected. Highs on Tuesday will likely be stuck in the teens. Another round of light snow should get into the area late Tuesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: WNW 10-20+ MPH

SUNDAY: E/SE 15-25+ MPH

TODAY: Early sun, clouds increase late. Cooler and brisk. Snow develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Light snow begins. LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Snow showers likely NORTH with a wintry mix farther SOUTH. Slippery travel. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Early flakes. Mostly cloudy, colder, and blustery. HIGH: 28 LOW: 4

TUESDAY: Cold, but less windy. Turning cloudy with light snow late. HIGH: 18 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but milder. Early flakes? HIGH: 27 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a rain-snow mix developing. HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Snow at night? HIGH: 35

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.