4 displaced following morning fire in Green Bay

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say no one was hurt in an early morning fire Saturday in Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 1200 block of Wirtz Avenue just before 9 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a detached garage on fire, and flames were extending to the home and a neighboring detached garage.

It took about 20 minutes for firefighters to get the flames under control, and then used additional extinguishing efforts for another 40 minutes.

About $150,000 in damage was done during the incident, which has displaced four people.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

