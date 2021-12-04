4 displaced following morning fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say no one was hurt in an early morning fire Saturday in Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 1200 block of Wirtz Avenue just before 9 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a detached garage on fire, and flames were extending to the home and a neighboring detached garage.

It took about 20 minutes for firefighters to get the flames under control, and then used additional extinguishing efforts for another 40 minutes.

About $150,000 in damage was done during the incident, which has displaced four people.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

