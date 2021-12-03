Wisconsin wears baseball jerseys for Waukesha parade victim Jackson Sparks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People across Wisconsin put on their baseball jerseys and apparel today to show support for 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, a victim of the Waukesha parade rampage on November 21.

Ahrens is a Texas EMT who grew up in Greendale, near Milwaukee. His post was shared over 11,000 times. The original message asked kids to wear baseball jerseys to school today, December 3, to honor Jackson. However, this living memorial impacted more than just students.

“As a dad, I can’t imagine the pain that [Jackson’s] family is going through,” Brian Kuklinski, director of partnerships for the Northwoods League franchise the Green Bay Rockers, shared. “For something like this to sweep across the country like that, and at such an important time of the year too. I mean it’s the holiday season, and it’s a time that everyone should be coming together. I think it’s a great sign that the entire country rallied around this.”

The social media movement called “Jerseys for Jackson” honors Sparks, one of the six people killed in Waukesha. He died two days after being struck while walking in the parade.

Parents across Wisconsin can’t help but think of how they would feel if they were in such a shocking situation.

“You can only put yourself in their positions and imagine. I have a 7-year-old son who is a baseball and sports fanatic,” owner of Impact Sports Academy in De Pere, Jason Berken, said. “He wears jerseys to school everyday. It really hits home and makes you realize just how tragic that can be and how fortunate you are to have your kids.”

Sparks’s funeral was Thursday, December 2, in Mukwonago. His family asked children to wear baseball jerseys to remember their baseball-loving little boy.

“It puts things into perspective. It’s a horrific and tragic act,” Berken added. Berken played baseball professionally for about 12 years from 2006 - 2017, including stints with the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs.

“I have a daughter who is 10-years-old who plays softball and my son who is seven and plays baseball,” Berken emphasized. “I just can’t even imagine what his family is going through. I’m just hopeful that the support that has been shown online... I hope they’re feeling that. I hope they’re seeing that this is something that we’re all behind, and it’s the least that we can do.”

Sparks was a baseball fan and player for the Waukesha Blazers. Which makes it all the more special that organizations like the Brewers and current players such as Christian Yelich joined in the living memorial.

Days like Friday showcase why it’s still called America’s pastime.

“It has been around forever,” Kuklinski highlighted. “It’s something that I think a lot of little kids grow up playing and developing a passion for. Here in the office, we’ve all played. We’ve all gotten a great appreciation for this game. We’ve all been in Jackson’s shoes and seen the beauty that is this game.”

