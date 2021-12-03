Winnebago County D.A. won’t pursue complaint against Oshkosh school board

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County district attorney’s office decided not to pursue a case against the Oshkosh school board after a complaint that the board violated open meetings law. The school board revealed the decision in a statement Friday morning.

The Wisconsin Transparency Project filed the complaint after Oshkosh Area School District board members walked out of a scheduled meeting on August 25, which was disrupted by opponents of the school face mask policy and people refusing to wear masks in the building as required by local authorities.

Board members decided to postpone the meeting, and later board meetings were conducted online.

The complaint was filed on behalf of Kristy Walsh of Neenah, a parent in the Oshkosh school district, who was one of the people in the audience who refused to wear a mask. Attorney Tom Kamenick of the Wisconsin Transparency Project alleged the school board members met behind closed doors, but they didn’t meet the limited conditions to allow closed-door meetings.

Friday’s statement from school board president Bob Poeschl says the scheduled meeting was never called to order because of the disruptions. He said board members went into the superintendent’s office “to remove themselves from a potentially volatile and unsafe situation.” The door to the office was left open and “Board Members did not discuss school business.”

Poeschl wrote, “The Oshkosh Area School District Board of Education is committed to compliance with the Wisconsin Open Meetings Law and ensuring that the public’s rights are respected.... The board appreciates [the district attorney’s] review and decision.”

