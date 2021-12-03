Waukesha condominium evacuated, in danger of collapsing

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A six-story condominium building has been evacuated in a Milwaukee suburb after engineers found the structure was in imminent danger of collapsing.

Police and firefighters cleared the 48-unit Horizon West condominium building in Waukesha on Thursday night after an engineering report said its structural columns were compromised.

Police Lt. Kevin Rice said the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, that killed nearly 100 people in June was on his mind. Two properties near the building were also evacuated because they are in a possible collapse zone.

Waukesha officials said they were working with the Salvation Army of Waukesha to help families find housing.

