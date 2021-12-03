Advertisement

Suring man pleads guilty to traveling charge in child-sex abuse case

John Fredenburgh
John Fredenburgh(Oconto County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Attorneys Office says a Suring man pleaded guilty to a charge of traveling across state lines to engage in a sex act with a minor.

It’s a child-sex abuse case we’ve followed since his arrest in March when John Fredenburgh, who’s now 37, was arrested. A 17-year-old girl told her mother they were in a “secret relationship” that started when she was 13, and they would go to motels in Marinette and Menominee, Michigan.

Fredernburgh was initially indicted on two counts of traveling interstate with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor and one count of using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity. His conviction on the single charge will come with a sentence of 10 to 30 years in federal prison.

Fredenburgh has pleaded not guilty to charges of child sexual assault in state cases, which are still pending. The investigation involved sheriff’s offices in Oconto and Marinette counties, the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office and Menominee Police Department in Michigan, and the FBI.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOT camera shows engineers' vehicles during inspection of the I-43 Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge in...
I-43 Leo Frigo Bridge reopens after report of buckling; inspectors find no safety issues
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: State sets new high for patients on ventilators
Today the shelter is at full capacity housing 86 animals. Of those 86, only a handful are...
Fox Valley Humane Association full with sick and injured animals
Purple street lights in Green Bay
Issues with LED street lights causing some to turn purple around Green Bay area
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

Latest News

U.S. Marines carry bags of donations to Toys for Tots into the WBAY Building in Green Bay.
INTERVIEW: Toys for Tots LAST CALL is approaching
High school students in culinary competition at Fox Valley Technical College
High school students in culinary competition
You potentially saw all those baseball jerseys and shirts today because of a Facebook post on...
Wisconsin wears baseball jerseys for Waukesha parade victim Jackson Sparks
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Group asks judge to find Speaker Vos in contempt