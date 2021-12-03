Suring man pleads guilty to traveling charge in child-sex abuse case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Attorneys Office says a Suring man pleaded guilty to a charge of traveling across state lines to engage in a sex act with a minor.

It’s a child-sex abuse case we’ve followed since his arrest in March when John Fredenburgh, who’s now 37, was arrested. A 17-year-old girl told her mother they were in a “secret relationship” that started when she was 13, and they would go to motels in Marinette and Menominee, Michigan.

Fredernburgh was initially indicted on two counts of traveling interstate with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor and one count of using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity. His conviction on the single charge will come with a sentence of 10 to 30 years in federal prison.

Fredenburgh has pleaded not guilty to charges of child sexual assault in state cases, which are still pending. The investigation involved sheriff’s offices in Oconto and Marinette counties, the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office and Menominee Police Department in Michigan, and the FBI.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.