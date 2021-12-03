Santa Cycle ride raises money for Children’s Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - What could be better than seeing hundreds of Santas riding bicycles through the streets of Green Bay, raising thousands of dollars for Children’s Wisconsin?

That’s what Santa Cycle Green Bay does, and you can join in while also helping a great Claus.

It’s a fun, 7-mile ride through the streets of Green Bay. Riders are encouraged to dress up like Santa -- or any other holiday character, just as long as you’re in the festive spirit.

This is the fifth year for Santa Cycle Green Bay. The ride raised nearly $60,000 in the first four years.

The fundraiser for Children’s was co-founded by our own Chris Roth, whose now-21-year-old daughter was treated there as a child.

Chris’s daughter had a tumor in her femur when she was 6 years old, and it was feared that she had cancer. She received care at Children’s and is healthy today, but 16 years later he hasn’t forgotten the impact the hospital had on his life.

It’s a bond Chris and I share, along with many of you. In addition to raising money, Santa Cycle’s mission is also to raise awareness.

”It’s very rewarding, obviously, to do this,” Roth said, “but it’s not about how it makes me feel, it’s about how it makes others feel, because I would like others to feel the same way about this resource that I do, that you do. People that have experienced it understand. What we’re trying to do is help those who haven’t to understand, because they might need to experience it and take advantage of this resource, which is in my opinion one of the best we have in the state.”

Santa Cycle Green Bay is happening on Saturday, December 11. It starts and ends at Badger State Brewing Company, 990 Tony Canadeo Run. Doors open at 9 A.M. The ride starts at 10 A.M.

Drawings for two different fat bikes will happen after the ride and will be streamed on Facebook Live; you don’t need to be present to win.

To sign up for Santa Cycle or buy tickets for the fat bike drawing, visit this Give Smart page. For more details about the ride, visit Santa Cycle’s Facebook page.

