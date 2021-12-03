Advertisement

Reported gun at Kimberly High School was ‘not real’

School safety graphic.
School safety graphic.(Associated Press)
By Adam Behnke
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - A letter sent to Kimberly High School students and families Friday says a gun scare turned out to be fake.

Principal Jackie DePeau says a student was reported to have a gun on school property. An immediate investigation determined the gun was not real. Principal DePeau says the student is no longer at the high school and is cooperating with police. There is no threat to students.

The letter from the principal continues: The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority. The school and community members are the eyes and ears of the Kimberly Area School District. Please remember how critical it is that if you see something, say something. Again, our sincere appreciation to the students who reported this information to administration.

Action 2 News is told charges are being referred to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office by the Fox Valley Metro Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOT camera shows engineers' vehicles during inspection of the I-43 Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge in...
I-43 Leo Frigo Bridge reopens after report of buckling; inspectors find no safety issues
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: State sets new high for patients on ventilators
Today the shelter is at full capacity housing 86 animals. Of those 86, only a handful are...
Fox Valley Humane Association full with sick and injured animals
Purple street lights in Green Bay
Issues with LED street lights causing some to turn purple around Green Bay area
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

Latest News

Green Bay police investigate the second shooting in a week at a home on Hubbard Street on...
Green Bay police called back to Hubbard Street house for another shooting
Oshkosh school board members walk out when opponents to a mask requirement in schools refuse to...
Winnebago County D.A. won’t pursue complaint against Oshkosh school board
Santa Cycle ride a fundraiser for Children's Wisconsin, in downtown Green Bay
Santa Cycle ride raises money for Children’s Wisconsin
(Source: Waukesha Police Department via Facebook)
Waukesha condominium evacuated, in danger of collapsing