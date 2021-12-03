Reported gun at Kimberly High School was ‘not real’

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - A letter sent to Kimberly High School students and families Friday says a gun scare turned out to be fake.

Principal Jackie DePeau says a student was reported to have a gun on school property. An immediate investigation determined the gun was not real. Principal DePeau says the student is no longer at the high school and is cooperating with police. There is no threat to students.

The letter from the principal continues: The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority. The school and community members are the eyes and ears of the Kimberly Area School District. Please remember how critical it is that if you see something, say something. Again, our sincere appreciation to the students who reported this information to administration.

Action 2 News is told charges are being referred to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office by the Fox Valley Metro Police Department.

