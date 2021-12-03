Police: It’s ‘just a matter of time’ before someone is hurt as shootings hit record in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An early Friday morning shooting on Green Bay’s west side marks the 71st shooting recorded by police so far this year.

It’s a record they’d hoped not to reach after a surge in gun violence at about this same time last year.

Bullet holes in windows and shattered glass in cars could still be seen in the daylight Friday after bullets riddled a Hubbard Street home early that morning.

Dozens of shots were targeted at the same 800-block property just two days earlier.

Police believe these shootings, like nearly all the other 69 shootings this year, were not random.

“Definitely targeted. These are addresses and people known to us from previous investigations that it’s, unfortunately, not always the first time that they’ve been involved in an incident like this,” says Green Bay Police Captain Gary Richgels.

At this time in 2020, Green Bay Police had responded to 56 shootings.

They’ve recorded 71 in that same time frame in 2021.

The sheer number of shots being fired at each incident is increasing, too, rising from 237 rounds collected by this time last year to 418 rounds this year.

“For our safety, the public’s safety, it is a big deal to us,” says Richgels.

While so far there haven’t been injuries, there’s growing concern that luck is going to run out.

“It’s just a matter of time until an errant bullet could hit somebody that wasn’t intended,” says Richgels. “Not that we want any shootings toward intended targets, but the chance that that could increase with the numbers that are up there, plus we’ve got to be concerned about our own staff. Our men and women on patrol are pulling these cars over.”

The shootings have hit neighborhoods and parks across the city in no apparent pattern.

What’s driving it?

Richgels says police are still trying to pinpoint that.

“We definitely think that it’s not all separate people doing individual acts. There is some linkages between these different incidents, some as many as four or five,” he explains.

Police are upping patrols, sharing intelligence with other agencies and using technology, including their NIBIN machine we first told you about in November.

It helps them analyze bullets and firearms to see if any are connected to other crimes.

It gives them good leads but not names of people.

They need the community’s help for that.

“If you see something, say something. If you have any evidence, if you have video, if your kids told you anything they heard, please pass it on. They can remain anonymous,” says Richgels.

