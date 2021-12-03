Phoenix men & women beat Robert Morris Thursday night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Phoenix men’s and women’s basketball teams notched Horizon League wins over Robert Morris on Thursday night. The men won at home, while the women were on the road. Enjoy the highlights from the Resch Center above.

From GreenBayPhoenix.com

Ansong’s Season-High Powers Phoenix Past Robert Morris

The Green Bay men’s basketball team hosted Robert Morris at the Resch Center Thursday night in what was the Phoenix Horizon League opener. GB grabbed a 70-58 win thanks in part to a season-high 23 points.

Donovan Ivory helped out with 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Japannah Kellogg III chipped in with 10 points.

Green Bay out-rebounded Robert Morris 31-28 in Thursday’s game, led by Ivory’s seven boards.

The Green Bay defense held Robert Morris shooters to only 38.3 percent from the field. The Colonials did not get many second opportunities on the offensive end, as they grabbed only five offensive rebounds and scored two second chance points while Green Bay pulled down 25 defensive rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After falling behind 20-15, Green Bay went on a 7-0 run with 9:52 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Randy Tucker, to take a 22-20 lead. The Phoenix then lost some of that lead, but still entered halftime with a 31-30 advantage. Green Bay did most of its first half damage in the paint, scoring 22 of its 31 points close to the basket.

Green Bay kept its lead intact before going on a 6-0 run, finished off by Cem Kirciman’s layup, to grow the lead to 59-52 with 6:34 to go in the contest. The Phoenix kept expanding the margin and coasted the rest of the way for the 70-58 win. Green Bay took care of business in the paint, recording 24 of its 39 points in the lane.

GAME NOTES

» The Phoenix held the Colonials to only 38.3 percent shooting from the field.» The Phoenix shared the ball well, recording an assist on 71 percent of made field goals.» Green Bay had a 31-28 edge on the boards in the win.» Green Bay turned the ball over 10 times while dishing out 20 assists.» GB shot 50.0-percent (28-for-56)» The Phoenix scored 18 points off of 12 Colonial turnovers.» The win is the first for the Phoenix over a Division I opponent this season.» The Green Bay bench outscored the Robert Morris bench 18-5.UP NEXTGreen Bay will host Youngstown State on Saturday at the Kress before hitting the road for a five-game road trip. Saturday is a Bud Light Night, with tip slated for 6 p.m.

### For the latest and most up-to-date information on Green Bay Athletics and Green Bay Men’s Basketball, please visit GreenBayPhoenix.com. Follow us on Twitter: @GBPhoenix and @GBPhoenixMBB Like Green Bay Phoenix Athletics and Green Bay Phoenix Men’s Basketball on Facebook. ---GreenBayPhoenix.com---

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.