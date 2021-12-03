LIGHT SNOW ENDS TODAY... MORE SNOW ON SUNDAY

Early this morning, some spots saw a little over an inch of snow in Central Wisconsin, while the rest of us just got a coating. Some additional light snow showers or some drizzle will still be possible throughout the afternoon. By this evening, clouds will break apart and eventually skies will clear going into tomorrow morning.

Saturday looks quiet and cold with highs in the 30s, but will feature plenty of sunshine early on. By Saturday night, clouds will begin increasing, and more unsettled weather will be back in the forecast thanks to a fast moving, energetic jet stream roaring overhead. Another “Alberta Clipper” storm system arrives Saturday night and into Sunday, giving us a better chance of accumulating snow.

Sunday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, especially for our viewers across the Northwoods. We’re expecting about 4-8″ of slushy, wet snow for areas near and NORTH of Highway 64... Areas in between Highway 29 and Highway 64 are more likely to get 1-3″ of snow... While areas SOUTH of Green Bay will see more of a wintry mix and some rain. That’s where snowfall totals will likely stay below an inch. Regardless of how much snow you get, expect slippery travel during the later half of the weekend.

Once that Sunday weathermaker moves out, it’s going to turn cold and windy. High temperatures will only be in the 20s early next week. In fact, some folks across Northern Wisconsin will only see highs in the teens on Tuesday!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SW 1-10 MPH

SATURDAY: WNW 10-20 MPH

TODAY: PM light snow showers North. Drizzle possible. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Turning colder and breezy. LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Cold and brisk. Late-night snow develops. HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Snow, especially NORTH. A wintry mix farther SOUTH. (See above narrative) Slippery travel. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Early flakes. Mostly cloudy. Colder and windy. HIGH: 29 LOW: 6

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cold, but not as much wind. Late flakes. HIGH: 21 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: Early flakes. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies. Late showers/snow. HIGH: 36

