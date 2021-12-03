Advertisement

Honda recalls SUVs and pickups because hoods can fly open

The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a...
The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a Honda dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Honda is recalling nearly 723,000 SUVs and pickup trucks, Friday, Dec. 3, because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving. The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 SUVs and pickup trucks because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving.

The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the hood latch striker can become damaged and separate from the hood.

Dealers will either repair the striker or replace the hood if necessary at no cost to owners.

Honda will notify owners by letter starting Jan. 17.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOT camera shows engineers' vehicles during inspection of the I-43 Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge in...
I-43 Leo Frigo Bridge reopens after report of buckling; inspectors find no safety issues
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: State sets new high for patients on ventilators
Today the shelter is at full capacity housing 86 animals. Of those 86, only a handful are...
Fox Valley Humane Association full with sick and injured animals
Purple street lights in Green Bay
Issues with LED street lights causing some to turn purple around Green Bay area
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

Latest News

Toys for Tots poster
Toys for Tots drive is nearing LAST CALL
Toys for Tots donations in the WBAY Building lobby on December 3, 2021
Toys for Tots drive nears LAST CALL
Milwaukee Brewers crew wears #jerseysforjackson
They wore #jerseysforjackson
Wisconsin’s Democratic governor vetoes GOP abortion bills
Green Bay Police responded to a record number of shootings in 2021
Green Bay police concerned about more shootings