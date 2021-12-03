Advertisement

Group asks judge to find Speaker Vos in contempt

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A liberal group has asked a judge to find Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in contempt of court for not following a November court order to turn over records about a secretive review of the 2020 election that Republicans have been conducting for months.

American Oversight, which sued to get the records, filed the motion for contempt in Dane County circuit court on Friday.

Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Nov. 5 gave Vos until Nov. 19 to turn over the records that were created between May and late August.

Vos has argued the group sued the wrong person.

