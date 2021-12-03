Advertisement

Green Bay police called back to Hubbard Street house for another shooting

Green Bay police investigate the second shooting in a week at a home on Hubbard Street on...
Green Bay police investigate the second shooting in a week at a home on Hubbard Street on December 3, 2021(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police detectives were back at a house on the 800-block of Hubbard Street Friday morning after another shooting. It was the second time this week that shots were fired at the house.

Police say the house was unoccupied when multiple shots were fired at 12:50 A.M., and no one was injured. No guns were recovered at the scene.

The same house and three parked vehicles were struck by gunfire at almost the same time Wednesday morning, shortly before 1 A.M. The house was occupied that time, but no one inside was hurt. Police recovered multiple shell casings from that shooting, too.

The police department says this is an ongoing investigation and they’re developing suspects. In the meantime, investigators told us they don’t believe this was a random act, since this house was targeted before, so the public shouldn’t be afraid of random shootings.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOT camera shows engineers' vehicles during inspection of the I-43 Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge in...
I-43 Leo Frigo Bridge reopens after report of buckling; inspectors find no safety issues
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: State sets new high for patients on ventilators
Today the shelter is at full capacity housing 86 animals. Of those 86, only a handful are...
Fox Valley Humane Association full with sick and injured animals
Purple street lights in Green Bay
Issues with LED street lights causing some to turn purple around Green Bay area
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

Latest News

Oshkosh school board members walk out when opponents to a mask requirement in schools refuse to...
Winnebago County D.A. won’t pursue complaint against Oshkosh school board
Santa Cycle ride a fundraiser for Children's Wisconsin, in downtown Green Bay
Santa Cycle ride raises money for Children’s Wisconsin
(Source: Waukesha Police Department via Facebook)
Waukesha condominium evacuated, in danger of collapsing
Santa Cycle ride a fundraiser for Children's Wisconsin, in downtown Green Bay
Santa Cycle ride