Green Bay police called back to Hubbard Street house for another shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police detectives were back at a house on the 800-block of Hubbard Street Friday morning after another shooting. It was the second time this week that shots were fired at the house.

Police say the house was unoccupied when multiple shots were fired at 12:50 A.M., and no one was injured. No guns were recovered at the scene.

The same house and three parked vehicles were struck by gunfire at almost the same time Wednesday morning, shortly before 1 A.M. The house was occupied that time, but no one inside was hurt. Police recovered multiple shell casings from that shooting, too.

The police department says this is an ongoing investigation and they’re developing suspects. In the meantime, investigators told us they don’t believe this was a random act, since this house was targeted before, so the public shouldn’t be afraid of random shootings.

