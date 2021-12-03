Governor announces additional $110 million for Wisconsin schools

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers announced an additional $110 million for Wisconsin schools using federal coronavirus relief money.

The governor visited Chilton elementary and middle school Thursday morning as part of the announcement.

He says every school district in Wisconsin is getting the money, which is on top of more than $400 million in new spending included in the two-year state budget passed earlier this year.

“We started out the conversation this morning in Milwaukee; they’re getting $9.6 million. Chilton is getting $140,000. It’s obviously a different size school district. It’s based solely on not economics but on the number of children. So the point is that this money, even with smaller school districts like Chilton, makes a difference,” Evers said.

The money works out to about $133 per student. The Green Bay Area Public School District will receive $2.7 million, while the Appleton Area School District will get $1.9 million.

The governor says schools can use the funds for whatever purpose they need, including additional staffing, more educational and extracurricular opportunities, mental health support, art supplies, computers, or any other aid need.

There is no time restriction on when districts must use the money.

