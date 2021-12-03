ACCUMULATING SNOW FOR SOME THIS WEEKEND

Any lingering drizzle should clear out this evening, and clouds will diminish overnight. A west wind will strengthen through the night, keeping temperatures from free-falling. Lows will settle into the upper half of the 20s. Saturday looks quiet with increasing clouds, a brisk wind, and highs in the 30s.

Sunday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as our next weathermaker moves in Saturday night. The more significant impacts from this storm will be felt across the Northwoods where 4-8″ of slushy, wet snow could fall from Saturday night through Sunday. The higher end of that would be expected across Forest and Florence Counties with those along Hwy 64 from Antigo to Marinette on the low-end.

Areas in between Hwy 29 and Hwy 64 are more likely to get 1-3″ while areas SOUTH of Green Bay will see a mixed bag of snow and rain. Totals here could be a trace to under 2″. Slippery travel can be expected during the latter half of the weekend.

Once this weathermaker moves out, it’s going to turn cold and windy. Some light, early snow is possible Monday and highs will be limited to the upper 20s with a blustery wind. Lows that night are likely the coldest we’ve seen so far this season with single digits expected. Highs on Tuesday will struggle to make it back to 20 degrees. Another round of light snow should get into the area late Tuesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: WNW 10-15+ MPH

SUNDAY: SE 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Turning colder and breezy. LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Early sun, then increasing clouds. Cooler and brisk. Snow develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Snow showers likely NORTH with a wintry mix farther SOUTH. Slippery travel. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Early flakes. Mostly cloudy, colder, and blustery. HIGH: 29 LOW: 4

TUESDAY: Cold, but not as much wind. Turning cloudy with light snow late. HIGH: 19 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but milder. Early flakes? HIGH: 29 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a rain-snow mix developing. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. An early flake? HIGH: 35

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.