Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A drone that perches like a bird

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A lot of drone operators know what it’s like to have their drone fly into a tree, but these engineers did it on purpose. Repeatedly.

They’ve invented bird legs for drones, modeled after the way birds’ claws grip branches and other things that birds perch upon.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad shows you how these legs for drones work and what advantages they bring to operating a drone and purposes they can be used for.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip to require pre-pay for gasoline
Police lights
Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Deputy attacked, injured while responding to call on I-41
At 9 months old, Audrey Hess, is in liver failure and needs a transplant to save her life.
Neenah baby in immediate need of lifesaving liver transplant
Today the shelter is at full capacity housing 86 animals. Of those 86, only a handful are...
Fox Valley Humane Association full with sick and injured animals
Oshkosh police and SWAT team respond to Cumberland Trail to arrest a suspect for a shooting...
Omro shooting suspect arrested in Oshkosh

Latest News

Leo Frigo Bridge closure (file image)
DOT investigating report of buckling on I-43 Leo Frigo Bridge
A drone perches on a tree branch using legs engineered to work like a bird's claws
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A drone that perches like a bird
Narcan in a first aid bag. The drug may reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Winnebago County sees alarming increase in drug overdose deaths
The Giving Cow milk from Kemps is pasteurized at ultra-high to have a shelf life up to 12 months
More food pantries "Got Milk" thanks to donation