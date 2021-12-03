3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A drone that perches like a bird

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A lot of drone operators know what it’s like to have their drone fly into a tree, but these engineers did it on purpose. Repeatedly.

They’ve invented bird legs for drones, modeled after the way birds’ claws grip branches and other things that birds perch upon.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad shows you how these legs for drones work and what advantages they bring to operating a drone and purposes they can be used for.

