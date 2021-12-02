Advertisement

Waukesha parade rampage suspect feels “demonized”

Darrell Brooks
Darrell Brooks(Waukesha County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The man accused of driving his SUV through a suburban Milwaukee parade, killing six people and injuring dozens, says he feels like he’s being “demonized.”

Darrell Brooks didn’t discuss a motive during his interview from jail with Fox News. But he told the outlet Wednesday that he feels like he’s being portrayed as a monster.

Brooks’s mother, Dawn Woods, released a letter Wednesday offering the family’s condolences to the victims and saying that Brooks suffers from mental health issues. She said after he became an adult he lacked the insurance or financial means to continue his medication.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip to require pre-pay for gasoline
Police lights
Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Deputy attacked, injured while responding to call on I-41
At 9 months old, Audrey Hess, is in liver failure and needs a transplant to save her life.
Neenah baby in immediate need of lifesaving liver transplant
Oshkosh police and SWAT team respond to Cumberland Trail to arrest a suspect for a shooting...
Omro shooting suspect arrested in Oshkosh
Green Bay police uniform patch (WBAY photo)
Green Bay Police: Home, vehicles hit by gunfire; dozens of spent shell casings found

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Above average temperatures tonight, mix of sun and clouds Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Above average temperatures tonight, mix of sun and clouds Thursday
Today the shelter is at full capacity housing 86 animals. Of those 86, only a handful are...
Fox Valley Humane Association full with sick and injured animals
Purple street lights in Green Bay
Issues with LED street lights causing some to turn purple around Green Bay area
Santa, Mrs. Claus to parade through multiple northeast Wisconsin cities
Santa, Mrs. Claus to parade through multiple northeast Wisconsin cities