Trial rescheduled for former Green Bay teacher charged with sexual assault

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Court records show a trial for a former Green Bay teacher who is accused of inappropriate touching and sexual assault of students has been pushed back.

David Villareal’s trial was scheduled to start December 6, however online court records show the trial is now scheduled for March 7-11. A motion hearing is currently scheduled for January 21, and his present bond has been continued.

This is the second time Villareal’s trial has been moved. Originally, it was set to begin at the end of July, but was pushed to October.

As Action 2 News first reported, Villareal is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Child Sex Assault and one count of Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child.

Victims stated that Villareal, a second grade teacher at Baird Elementary, inappropriately touched them.

One victim stated she reported the touching to the school and was made to confront Villareal, which made her feel uncomfortable. The girl’s mother took her daughter out of Baird Elementary.

Villareal has denied the allegations against him.

