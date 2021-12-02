Advertisement

Trial rescheduled for former Green Bay teacher charged with sexual assault

David Villareal
David Villareal(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Court records show a trial for a former Green Bay teacher who is accused of inappropriate touching and sexual assault of students has been pushed back.

David Villareal’s trial was scheduled to start December 6, however online court records show the trial is now scheduled for March 7-11. A motion hearing is currently scheduled for January 21, and his present bond has been continued.

RELATED: Green Bay teacher bound over for trial in student sex assault case

This is the second time Villareal’s trial has been moved. Originally, it was set to begin at the end of July, but was pushed to October.

As Action 2 News first reported, Villareal is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Child Sex Assault and one count of Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child.

Victims stated that Villareal, a second grade teacher at Baird Elementary, inappropriately touched them.

One victim stated she reported the touching to the school and was made to confront Villareal, which made her feel uncomfortable. The girl’s mother took her daughter out of Baird Elementary.

Villareal has denied the allegations against him.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ann Retzlaff
Bench warrant issued for Annie’s Campground owner after no-show for court
At 9 months old, Audrey Hess, is in liver failure and needs a transplant to save her life.
Neenah baby in immediate need of lifesaving liver transplant
Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip to require pre-pay for gasoline
Police lights
Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Deputy attacked, injured while responding to call on I-41
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years

Latest News

3 Brilliant Minutes: researchers create ice that doesn't melt
3 Brilliant Minutes: Researchers develop ice that doesn’t melt
Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign.
Interview: Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is now underway
Today the shelter is at full capacity housing 86 animals. Of those 86, only a handful are...
Fox Valley Humane Association full with sick and injured animals
Kwik Trip aims to eliminate gas drive-offs by requiring prepayment, Green Bay police welcome change