St. Norbert men open conference play with win over Lakeland

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a new year, and the beginning of a new era in a new conference for St. Norbert men’s basketball. The Green Knights opened Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference play with a 65-61 win over Lakeland on Wednesday night.

Led by Jacob Bolwerk’s 15 points, St. Norbert had four of their five starters finish in double figures. Jack Petit added 12 points, and had a pair of big buckets in the second half as St. Norbert held off the Muskies.

Oostburg grad Cam Jaeger led the way for Lakeland with 19 points in the contest.

