Santa, Mrs. Claus to parade through multiple northeast Wisconsin cities

Santa opens a letter from a child.
Santa opens a letter from a child.(KEYC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Santa has been working extremely hard to visit families throughout northeast Wisconsin throughout the week, and he won’t be stopping anytime soon.

During the next few weeks, he’ll be in several neighborhoods to spread holiday cheer.

Wednesday and Thursday night, Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves will be in Greenville before moving on to the next city.

During their stops, they’ll be teaming up with local police and fire departments so the Santa float can’t be missed. It all leads up to a food drive at Wolf River Community Bank through December 6.

“We’ve seen adults as well as children get excited about this and run out of their houses, parents have get togethers during this so its really cool kids are coming up to Santa coming up to tell him what they want,” said Lauren Moran, the Marketing Director for Wolf River Community Bank.

Next week, Santa will be visiting Hortonville, Shiocton and New London. CLICK HERE for a complete schedule.

