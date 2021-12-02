A PATTERN CHANGE WILL LEAD TO COLD TEMPS & MORE SNOW

Our high temperatures today occurred early this morning. A northwest wind has now kicked in which means temperatures will fall through the afternoon instead of rising. Temperatures should still hold in the 40s in most spots until this evening.

Cold air aloft has allowed for clouds to develop across the region. Even with clouds, there will still be some decent peaks of sunshine through the afternoon. A few sprinkles or flurries are possible towards the Upper Michigan border and into Door County. Otherwise, most folks will be dry through this evening.

Our next weathermaker will bring us another batch of snow showers late tonight and tomorrow. Similar to yesterday’s snow showers, a slushy coating to a few tenths of an inch is possible, especially from the Fox Valley and to the WEST. It may be just enough snow to create some slick travel at times.

We continue to keep our eye on the Sunday forecast... A round of accumulating snow will move through the area. There’s still plenty of uncertainty on how much snow we’re going to get. However, the various computer models we use to guide us in the right direction all suggest higher snowfall totals in the Northwoods, with less snow SOUTH of Green Bay, where there may be more mixed precipitation at times. Any way you slice it, expect slippery travel during the second half of the weekend. Stay tuned to forecast updates as we’re able to give more specific forecast snowfall totals.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: SE/SW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Mild and breezy. Sprinkles and flakes NORTH. HIGH: 47

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Turning colder. Late snow showers. LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Snow showers. A coating possible. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Late-night snow develops. HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Snow likely. Some wintry mix possible SOUTH. Slippery travel. HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Early flakes. Mostly cloudy. Colder and windy. HIGH: 28 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: Chance of snow. Colder. HIGH: 22

WEDNESDAY: Early flakes, then mostly cloudy. HIGH: 26

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.