Packers self-scout: Focus on red zone key for Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The bye week is a good chance for teams not only to rest and recover, but also to take a look within. For both the Packers offense and defense the red zone is a good place to start.

The Packers were historically good in 2020 on offense in the red zone, or as they dubbed it the “gold zone,” scoring 76.8% of the time they crossed the opponent’s 20 yard line. This year is a different story.

Green Bay is ranked 18th in the league at just over 55% after twelve weeks of the season. So when offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was asked what he wanted to work on over the bye week during that all important self-scout, the answer was pretty obvious.

“Definitely the gold zone. The gold zone, we set such a high standard for us. I think we really need to look at that and make sure we’re doing the right things. See what people might be doing to stop us, or what we might be doing to hurt ourselves. Just make sure we have a good package going into these last five games. December football now, you’re going to have to score in the gold zone,” said Nathaniel Hackett.

The Packers defense made strides so far in their first season under coordinator Joe Barry. At one time ranked in the top five in terms of scoring. At the same time they’ve continued to struggle in the red zone. They’ve made improvements since allowing opponents to score touchdowns on the first 15 trips into the red zone of the season, but are still ranked 30th in the league at 75%.

“Every statistic, every situational matters, but you’re going to play pretty good defense if you’re good at specific situationals of third down, red zone, and just keeping people off the scoreboard. That’s definitely something I’m looking forward to specifically diving into this week.,” said Joe Barry.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.