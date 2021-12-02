MILD AGAIN, BUT COLDER WITH MORE SNOW SOON

A parade of “Alberta Clippers” is marching through North America. One of these weathermakers over the Great Lakes has pushed a cold front across the area. The northwest wind behind this front will keep our temperatures fairly steady during the day, as the colder weather arrives. So even though it’s a mild morning with lots of temps in the 40s, we won’t warm up much during the day ahead.

As the colder air builds aloft, our early sunshine will give way to plenty of clouds. A few sprinkles or flurries are possible towards the Upper Michigan border and into Door County. Otherwise, most folks will be dry through this evening.

Our next weathermaker will bring us another batch of snow showers late tonight and on Friday. Similar to yesterday’s snow showers, a slushy coating is possible, especially from the Fox Valley and to the WEST. It may be just enough snow to create some slick travel at times.

We continue to keep our eye on the Sunday forecast... A round of accumulating snow will move through the area. There’s still plenty of uncertainty on how much snow we’re going to get. However, the various computer models we use to guide us in the right direction all suggest higher snowfall totals in the Northwoods, with less snow SOUTH of Green Bay, where there may be more mixed precipitation at times. Any way you slice it, expect slippery travel during the second half of the weekend. Stay tuned to forecast updates as we’re able to give more specific forecast snowfall totals.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: S/SW 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Early sun, then clouds thicken. Mild, but breezy. Sprinkles and flakes NORTH. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Turning colder. Late snow showers. LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Snow showers. A coating possible. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Late-night snow develops. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Snow likely. Some wintry mix possible SOUTH. Slippery travel. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Early flakes. Mostly cloudy. Colder and windy. HIGH: 27 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: Chance of light snow. Colder. HIGH: 20

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A few flakes. HIGH: 24

