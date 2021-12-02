Advertisement

Man who put razor blades in pizza dough sentenced to prison

FILE— This booking photo released Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, by the Dover, N.H., Police Department...
FILE— This booking photo released Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, by the Dover, N.H., Police Department shows Nicholas Mitchell, of Dover. Mitchell, who was accused of putting razor blades in pizza dough at a Hannaford supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire, was sentenced Thursday Dec. 2, 2021 to four years and nine months in federal prison.(Dover Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A man accused of putting razor blades and screws in pizza dough at supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire has been sentenced to four years and nine months in  prison.

The hearing proceeded Thursday although 39-year-old Nicholas Mitchell of Dover, New Hampshire, was recovering from COVID-19 contracted in jail.

The judge said the crime spread fear in the community and Mitchell tearfully apologized.

He said he wanted revenge on the pizza dough company that fired him, not to hurt anybody.

Supermarket surveillance video showed him handling pizza dough and loitering around a refrigerated case.

He was ordered to pay $230,000 in restitution to Hannaford Supermarkets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip to require pre-pay for gasoline
Police lights
Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Deputy attacked, injured while responding to call on I-41
At 9 months old, Audrey Hess, is in liver failure and needs a transplant to save her life.
Neenah baby in immediate need of lifesaving liver transplant
Today the shelter is at full capacity housing 86 animals. Of those 86, only a handful are...
Fox Valley Humane Association full with sick and injured animals
Oshkosh police and SWAT team respond to Cumberland Trail to arrest a suspect for a shooting...
Omro shooting suspect arrested in Oshkosh

Latest News

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Head of GOP-led election probe says Wisconsin mayors could be jailed
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: State sets new high for patients on ventilators
First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House...
National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks off
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron variant cases confirmed in Colorado, Minnesota
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching...
Ex-Epstein staffer testifies teen accusers visited mansion