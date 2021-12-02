Kwik Trip aims to eliminate gas drive-offs by requiring pre-payment, Green Bay police welcome change

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kwik Trip has announced the company will require everyone to prepay for their gas starting next year. The change will take effect January 3, and Green Bay Police say they have wanted this 2011, when a study showed how much time officers spend on investigating gas drive-off incidents.

“It’s a daily occurrence for sure,” said Green Bay Police Captain Ben Allen. “There have been cases in the past where we had individuals with up to 30 or 40 gas drive-offs themselves.”

Green Bay Police treat drive-offs as a low priority because of the high amount of incidents reported.

“We kind of have a hybrid of self-reporting for gas drive-offs, but it still needs to end up in someone’s hands and working on it. So our CS - community service officers - did a lot of work with those, but the gas station owners and businesses do a lot of front end work for gas drive-off situations,” said Capt. Allen.

After the City of Green Bay attempted to pass an ordinance like this at all gas stations, it failed when gas station owners argued it would hurt walk-in sales.

“A lot of the draw is to get people to come in the store. So, it wasn’t necessarily something that all of the stores wanted, and if not all of the stores were going to do it, individual stores didn’t want to participate in having to do that themselves,” said Captain Allen.

Kwik Trip issued the statement regarding the change to Action 2 News Wednesday:

“Effective January 3, 2022, all stores’ fuel pumps will be turned to prepay or pay-at-the-pump only. Exception is for side-diesel islands, these fueling positions will continue to have the pay-inside option. We are moving to prepay to improve our Guest Service. Our coworkers spend so much time watching the fuel islands for drive offs, they can’t focus solely on the guests in the stores. Guests can still use cash or check to prepay for fuel inside the store. Gift cards are a great way to prepay for fuel as they avoid any pre-authorization fees and the guest will be charg3ed for the specific amount pumped right away.”

Allen says with 8 Kwik Trip locations in Green Bay alone, and more than 30 other gas stations in the city, it’s a good start.

“Hopefully some of the other gas stations will take that lead as well,” said Capt. Allen. “I think it will eliminate a lot of work internally for the businesses and certainly will eliminate a lot of work for us as well.”

While this may be a big change for many, the Green Bay Police Department believes the update will allow officers to focus on work in neighborhoods, and provide better response time to emergency calls.

