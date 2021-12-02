Advertisement

Interview: Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is now underway

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The red kettles are out, and the bells are ringing - but the Salvation Army needs your help to meet its fundraising goal this holiday season.

The Green Bay Salvation Army says there are Red Kettle Match Days this year, as well as a virtual red kettle. CLICK HERE to learn more about those events.

Chris Roth speaks with Nicole Hanley with the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay and Kristal Knudtson of the Salvation Army Fox Cities to find out why the needs is so great, as well as the many ways you can help out.

