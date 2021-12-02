How are you doing now?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We know it’s been a long two years with many ups and downs and twists along the way.

We’ve been through a lot together, but tonight, we want to take a step back and see how far we’ve come since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Last year when the coronavirus was emerging, we asked viewers to call us and leave messages, answering one simple question: How are you doing? We heard in their voices fear, frustration, but also hope and perseverance.

Now, more than a year later after talking to viewers, Brittany Schmidt reconnected with a few to see how they are doing now. A special thank you to Mary Ann Fiebelkorn, Jackie Wilson, Danielle Sayre and Pam Miller.

