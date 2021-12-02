Green Bay’s ornament hunt holiday challenge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re up for a challenge, go on a hunt for ornaments in downtown Green Bay. You could even win a gift card to a local business and other prizes.

Get started at the Downtown Green Bay Inc. website for a list of clues. It’s up to you to figure out which business you think it represents.

The hunt will take you to the streets of downtown Green Bay searching for unique ornaments. They’re printed and displayed on the door or in the window of businesses. When you find one, take a selfie with it.

If you send in selfies with all 18 ornaments at the end of the challenge, you’re entered to win a $100 gift card to the downtown or Olde Main Street business of your choice.

It’s a new way to encourage the community to explore downtown during the holidays.

“This is a brand new one, so a local artist designed the ornaments to reflect the local business they represent,” Emily Cubitt, marketing manager for Downtown Green Bay Inc., said. “It’s just a really cool way to highlight the local artist, get people out and about downtown during the holidays, and maybe people will grab a bite to eat, maybe they’ll shop and maybe visit some businesses you haven’t been to before.”

The downtown ornament hunt runs through December 20.

You can also participate in individual giveaways by going to the Downtown Green Bay Facebook page.

