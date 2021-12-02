Fox Valley Humane Association full with sick and injured animals

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - For the last few months, the Fox Valley Humane Association has seen an increase in surrendered sick and injured animals.

Dr. Jim Ziegler, the executive director said the increase has been hard on staff, resources, and their space in general.

“Some days it’s pure despair. Other days, you pick yourself up and you get your happy endings and that keeps you going. But some days you’re pretty low,” he said.

Today the shelter is at full capacity housing 86 animals. Of those 86, only a handful are healthy enough to be available for adoption.

“We counted it up earlier and it wasn’t a lot. It was under 10,” he said.

The facility also houses several special needs animals that are adaptable, but require a special person to take care of their needs.

“Now a lot that we adopt out here we’ll be perfectly healthy. It’s our special needs ones where people have to go into that relationship, knowing what they’re getting and be willing to commit to that pet’s needs,” he said.

The rest of the animals are undergoing treatment for medical, neurological, and behavioral problems. Zeigler said some of the issues require animals to stay in their care for months.

“I think a lot of people feel that animals just come in and they go out. And it’s not that easy. Not that easy at all,” he said.

These never-ending treatments have also become very expensive for the association. They hope the community will see their struggles and donate to their cause.

“It’s really about money. I mean we can put thousands of dollars into the care of a pet and a $100 adoption fee isn’t gonna touch it. So we need the community’s support with donations,” he said.

Unfortunately, Zeigler isn’t sure why the intake of sick and injured animals has increased and said he doesn’t expect it to change anytime soon.

You just have to be prepared for it and keep your own spirits up with your success stories to keep moving forward because the situation is not going to change. This is just the life we live here at the humane society,” he said.

To donate to the Humane Association, visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.