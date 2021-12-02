Advertisement

DOT investigating report of buckling on I-43 Leo Frigo Bridge

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation hopes to have the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge on I-43 back open to traffic around 7 P.M.

DOT Communications Manager Mark Kantola tells Action 2 News a motorist going over the bridge thought they felt a bump and reported it to police. A police officer checking it out also felt a bump or a pavement issue.

The bridge is closed while officials investigate. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Brown County Highway Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Green Bay Police Department have responded.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at Webster Ave. (exit 187) Southbound traffic is being redirected at Atkinson Drive (exit 189). Motorists are encouraged to use other routes to avoid I-43, including the Highway 172 bridge in Allouez and the three bridges in downtown Green Bay.

Kantola says two bridge engineers are investigating and a cursory review showed nothing.

“When we get these reports on the Leo Frigo we do operate out of an abundance of caution,” Kantola wrote. “This isn’t the first time we had people call in and said they felt a bump. But it’s turned out to be nothing.”

The Leo Frigo Bridge had a severe buckling in September 2013 when one of the piers sank deeper into the ground, causing a 400-foot span of the bridge deck to sag across all four lanes of traffic. The bridge was closed for a little over 4 months.

Investigators found industrial waste products in the soil below the bridge which caused severe corrosion on some steel supports, which buckled under the weight of a bridge pier.

The bridge was built in 1980. It was known as the Tower Drive Bridge before being renamed in honor of a local philanthropist.

