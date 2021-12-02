Advertisement

D.A. says overworked assistant made a mistake on parade suspect’s bail

Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade.(Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor says a young assistant in his office sought $1,000 bail for a man accused of driving through a Christmas parade because she was overworked and never saw his risk assessment.

Darrell Brooks Jr. posted bail in a domestic violence case on Nov. 19. Two days later he allegedly drove his SUV through the parade in suburban Waukesha, killing six people. District Attorney John Chisholm told the county’s judicial committee Thursday that there’s no excuse for asking for such a low amount of bail. But he said the assistant was dealing with a heavy caseload and “made a mistake.”

