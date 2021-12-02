Advertisement

Bucks pick up 8th win in a row behind Giannis’ 40 points

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) brings the ball up court against the Denver...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) brings the ball up court against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored on a driving layup with two seconds left to give Milwaukee a 127-125 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, the Bucks’ eighth consecutive victory.

Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 12 rebounds and Khris Middleton added 21 points for the Bucks.

LaMelo Ball had a career-high 36 points for the Hornets, followed by Kelly Oubre Jr. with 25 and Miles Bridges with 22 points.

Middleton buried a 3-pointer from the top left to put Milwaukee in front 123-122 with 52 seconds left. Antetokounmpo’s lay-in on the Bucks’ next possession was negated by an offensive foul.

Gordon Hayward missed a jumper from the top of the key for the Hornets, and Middleton hit two free throws to make it 125-122 with 8.6 seconds remaining.

Ball made a fadeaway 3-pointer — his eighth of the game — with 5.9 seconds left to pull the Hornets even at 125. After a timeout, Jru Holliday fed Antetokounmpo near the top of the lane for the left-side layup.

