Bucks Lopez undergoes back surgery, out indefinitely

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks big man Brook Lopez underwent back surgery, and the timetable for his return is indefinite.

The Bucks announced Lopez had the operation in Los Angeles, but and will be listed on the injury report as “out” until further notice. The team will continue to provide updates on Lopez’s rehab as they become available.

Lopez appeared in just one game this season, the opener against Brooklyn, and finished with eight points, five rebounds, and three blocks.

Milwaukee signed free agent center DeMarcus Cousins earlier this week. The veteran had seven points and four rebounds in his Bucks debut against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

