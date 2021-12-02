Advertisement

Bucks Lopez undergoes back surgery, out indefinitely

Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks big man Brook Lopez underwent back surgery, and the timetable for his return is indefinite.

The Bucks announced Lopez had the operation in Los Angeles, but and will be listed on the injury report as “out” until further notice. The team will continue to provide updates on Lopez’s rehab as they become available.

Lopez appeared in just one game this season, the opener against Brooklyn, and finished with eight points, five rebounds, and three blocks.

Milwaukee signed free agent center DeMarcus Cousins earlier this week. The veteran had seven points and four rebounds in his Bucks debut against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip to require pre-pay for gasoline
Police lights
Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Deputy attacked, injured while responding to call on I-41
At 9 months old, Audrey Hess, is in liver failure and needs a transplant to save her life.
Neenah baby in immediate need of lifesaving liver transplant
Oshkosh police and SWAT team respond to Cumberland Trail to arrest a suspect for a shooting...
Omro shooting suspect arrested in Oshkosh
Today the shelter is at full capacity housing 86 animals. Of those 86, only a handful are...
Fox Valley Humane Association full with sick and injured animals

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr. runs during the second inning of a baseball game against...
Brewers deal Bradley Jr. for Renfroe ahead of lockout
The Green Knights opened Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference play with a 65-61 win over...
St. Norbert men open conference play with win over Lakeland
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison yells during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball...
Davison powers No. 23 Wisconsin past Georgia Tech 70-66
The Green Knights opened Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference play with a 65-61 win over...
St. Norbert men win conference opener over Lakeland