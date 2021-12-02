Advertisement

Brewers deal Bradley Jr. for Renfroe ahead of lockout

Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr. runs during the second inning of a baseball game against...
Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr. runs during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brewers acquired Hunter Renfroe from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Jackie Bradley Jr. ahead of the MLB lockout.

Bradley Jr. was most effective in the outfield for the Brewers, but struggled at the plate in 2021. Hitting just .163 with 29 RBIs during his only season in Milwaukee. Heading to Boston means Bradley will be reunited with the franchise where he spent the first eight seasons of his career and won a World Series in 2018.

Boston sends back Hunter Renfroe, who last season hit .259 with 31 homer runs. That’s just two long balls short of Renfroe’s career high from 2019 when he was with the Padres.

Milwaukee also sent minor league infielders Alex Binelas and David Hamilton to the Red Sox in the deal. Binelas appeared in 68 games with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers last summer.

