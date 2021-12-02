Advertisement

Behrmann, Borchardt announce Neenah mayoral campaigns

Kelly Behrmann, left, and Brian Borchardt, right, have announced their campaigns to be Neenah's...
Kelly Behrmann, left, and Brian Borchardt, right, have announced their campaigns to be Neenah's next mayor.(Kelly Behrmann and the City of Neenah)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Two longtime Neenah residents have announced their candidacy in just as many days for Neenah’s mayoral race.

Resident Kelly Behrmann announced her campaign early Tuesday morning. Behrmann says she relocated to Neenah 21 years ago with her husband and oldest daughter, and adds she has owned a coffee shop in the area, and also worked in management at Neenah Shopko Optical.

Current Neenah alderman Brian Borchardt announced his candidacy Wednesday. Borchardt has lived in the city for the past 25 years, and has taught in the Neenah Joint School District for the past 15 years.

As Action 2 News first reported last month, current mayor Dean Kaufert announced he won’t seek re-election after serving two terms as mayor, as well as time in the state’s Assembly. He will be serving out the rest of his term before retiring.

