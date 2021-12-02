ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY

Clouds will thicken up tonight as our next weathermaker approaches from the west. It will bring us another batch of snow showers beginning late tonight and continuing into Friday. Similar to yesterday’s snowfall, a slushy coating up to an inch is possible, especially from the Fox Valley and to the WEST. It’s likely just enough snow to create some slick travel for the morning commute.

Temperatures will dip into the middle 20s to around 30° for lows tonight. Most any snow will be done falling by Friday afternoon, and we may see a few peeks of sunshine then. Winds should be fairly light, out of the west; and highs will get into the upper half of the 30s. Saturday should be a quiet weather day, but it will be cooler and brisk. Highs will be in the middle 30s. The Sunday forecast continues to look interesting...

A strong area of low pressure will will move through Wisconsin bringing a mixed bag of precipitation. While there’s still uncertainty regarding the specific details, modeling is coming into agreement on how this system will impact the local area. Snow showers likely develop across northern Wisconsin Saturday night and continue into Sunday.

During the day rain will develop across southern Wisconsin with the transition from rain to snow setting up somewhere in the vicinity of the Fox Cities. We’ll continue with that rain-snow mix until the low passes, then everything turns to snow Sunday evening with light snow continuing into Monday. Accumulation looks highest across the Northwoods where several inches of snow seems reasonable. Farther south, those totals would be dependent on where the rain-snow transition sets up and when the change to all snow occurs... those details are still being ironed out. Continue to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: S/W 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: NW 5-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken with snow showers developing late. LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Snow showers... mostly early. A dusting to just under an inch possible. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Some early sun, then increasing clouds. Late night snow develops NORTH. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Snow likely NORTH. Wintry mix to rain SOUTH, turning to all snow late. Slippery travel develops. Blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Early snow showers linger. Mostly cloudy, colder, and blustery. HIGH: 28 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken with PM snow showers developing. Cold. HIGH: 22 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: Early flakes with mostly cloudy skies. HIGH: 27 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, but likely dry and a little milder. HIGH: 36

