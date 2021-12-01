Watch: Denmark’s Short hits 1000 pts for his career as Phoenix recruit leads win
Green Bay Phoenix recruit Donavan Short had a massive reverse dunk and 28 points Tuesday
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Phoenix recruit Donavan Short had a massive reverse dunk and 28 points Tuesday, topping 1000 points for his career as he led the Denmark Vikings to a 72-63 with over Southern Door. Enjoy the highlights!
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.